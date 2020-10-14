ANGOLA — Steuben County Officials held their annual delinquent property tax sale on Friday and brought in $415,008 to county coffers.
The sale was administered by County Auditor Kim Meyers and County Treasurer Mindy Bixler. The sale was conducted by SRI Services Inc., Indianapolis.
A property tax sale is required to be held in each Indiana county for those properties where an owner of real estate fails to pay the property taxes from the prior year’s first property tax bill installment.
"Tax sales are a necessary function of county government. It is only fair to the people who pay their property taxes every year to pursue those that do not pay," Bixler said.
A tax lien on the property may be sold to satisfy the tax obligation to the highest bidder. The owners of the properties sold at the tax sale have one year to pay the delinquent property taxes, costs and penalties to keep the property.
The sale offered 237 parcels to 36 bidders. SRI conducts tax sales in more than 100 counties in Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, Louisiana and Iowa.
This year’s tax sale resulted in the collection of $414,647 from owners and buyers. The parcels had all taxes, penalties and costs paid in full. Bixler said.
For the 166 properties that did not sell, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners acquire a tax lien. The county commissioners may offer those properties to the public at a commissioners' sale at a later date.
"It is our ultimate goal to return these properties to the tax rolls as quickly and efficiently as possible," Meyers said. "Property owned by people that pay their property taxes ensure our local government services are fully funded."
For more information on property tax sales, visit sriservices.com.
