ANGOLA — Preparing students who can work with creating items from plastics and polymers as well as with recycling such materials, Trine University has launched a Bachelor of Science in plastics engineering technology degree program.
Classes for the new program begin in August.
Part of Trine’s Department of Design Engineering Technology, the bachelor of science in plastics engineering technology features curriculum designed to provide students a solid engineering core combined with a high level of plastics industry knowledge. Students will become proficient in areas including plastic product design, materials and their selection, manufacturing processes related to polymers and project planning in fields where polymers are used.
“Plastics and polymers have been a part of everyday life for more than 100 years, and with continued growth in consumer products, professionals who know how to form and reuse those materials will remain in high demand,” said Tom Trusty, associate dean of the Allen School of Engineering and Computing and chair of the Department of Design Engineering Technology. “The plastics engineering technology program will provide graduates who can help meet that demand, which is a win-win for our students as well as for regional industries who need this expertise.”
The degree will prepare graduates for a wide variety of career options within the plastics industry, including product design engineers, mold design engineers, process engineers and manufacturing engineers.
The bachelor of science in plastics engineering technology is the latest addition to nearly 120 years of engineering education at Trine, and continues the university’s tradition of offering programs that lead to employment for graduates. Over the past seven years, more than 99 percent of Trine graduates have been employed or enroll in graduate school within six months of commencement.
For more information on plastics engineering technology at Trine University, visit trine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.