Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch.