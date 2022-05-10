Six people arrested Monday, Tuesday by police
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Monday and early Tuesday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Fernando A. Alvarez, 27, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 400N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Tyler H. Ashbrook, 29, of Lane 101 Long Beach Lake, Fremont, arrested in the 6000 block of North Market Street, Orland, on charges of felony possession of a narcotic drug or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Shannon M. Croghan, 39, of the 400 block of 2nd Street, Hudson, arrested in the 6000 block of North Market Street, Orland, on a warrant alleging failure to return to lawful detention.
• Daniel A. McMahon, 47, of the 500 block of North Williams Street, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N on charges of felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years and possession of paraphernalia.
• Grace N. Mockensturm, 22, of the 5800 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, arrested in the 5500 block of West C.R. 400S, Pleasant Lake, on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a throwing star.
• Celeste M. Westendorf, 55, of the 6000 block of North Market Street, Orland, arrested at home on charges of felony possession of a narcotic drug or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
