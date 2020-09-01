ANGOLA — Muralist John Suarez, New York, has been chosen to create a mural in Angola as part of the Make It Your Own Mural Fest taking place over 11 days in September across northeast Indiana.
Angola’s mural will be located at Hurricane Speedshop, 900 N. Wayne St., facing Mechanic Street.
Suarez is one of several artists that will be creating pieces of artwork over the 11 days in the 11-counties that make up the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
Artists selected were nationally or internationally recognized.
Each mural will be revealed on the same day, with celebrations and events taking place to commemorate the festival and the artwork and to recognize the artist and the community that the artwork will now call home.
The goal of each mural is to improve quality of place and to insight experiential interaction.
A steering committee was formed in each county to secure a location for the mural and a jury to select mural concepts.
In addition to the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, project partners include the Angola Mayor’s Arts Council, Downtown Angola Coalition and the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
Arts United, Fort Wayne, is also a partner and visionary on the Make It Your Own Mural Festival.
More information about Suarez can be found on his website, aerosolkingdom.com.
Suarez is supposed to start working today.
More on the mural festival can be found on the website for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, neindiana.com.
