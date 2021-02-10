One person arrested on warrant
ANGOLA — Law enforcement recorded one arrests on Tuesday.
Natalie L. Ford, 38, of the 300 block of Evans Drive, Fremont, was arrested on C.R. 150W at S.R. 120, Fremont, on a fugitive warrant.
Updated: February 10, 2021 @ 4:09 pm
