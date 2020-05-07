Two people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Travis H. Crager, 41, of the 100 block of East C.R. 150S, arrested at state roads 127 and 727 on misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended and possession of marijuana and a fugitive warrant.
• Derreck Trowbridge, 24, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
