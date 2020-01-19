Banks seeking reelection, faces primary foe
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks will seek his third term in Congress.
But he’s already facing a primary challenge, and whoever wins the Republican nomination will have to face off against a Democrat this fall.
Banks, who has represented northeast Indiana’s 3rd District since first being elected in 2016, has filed to run again for the position.
After winning a crowded primary in 2016, he cruised into office in the general election. In 2018, he was unopposed for the Republican nomination, then battled an enthusiastic Democratic nominee in Courtney Tritch, who, despite her campaign’s vigor, didn’t move the needle much in the conservative-heavy district.
This year, he’ll have to take on Warsaw’s Dr. Chris Magiera, who also filed to run for the 3rd District seat on Jan. 1. No other Republicans have announced an intention to run for Congress, but the filing period remains open through Feb. 7.
As of now, one candidate has filed on the Democratic side — perennial office-seeker Tommy Schrader of Fort Wayne.
Flu forces visitor restrictions at hospitals
FORT WAYNE — Public health officials are recommending temporary visitation restrictions for area hospitals, healthcare facilities and nursing homes in response to recent increased flu activity.
Parkview Health is implementing these restrictions at each of its facilities, including DeKalb, Noble, and LaGrange Parkview community hospitals
Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan is advising healthcare facilities to impose these restrictions to help protect patients, visitors and staff:
Anyone coming to a healthcare facility for treatment who has cold- or flu-like symptoms (such as fever, cough or muscle aches) should wear a mask while in public areas, including waiting rooms.
No visitors under the age of 18 and no visitors of any age with flu-like symptoms should be allowed to visit patients.
Visitors should be limited to two essential adults (at least 18-years-old) per patient — essential adults could include designated family members, spouse/domestic partner or spiritual counselors.
Escape room opens in downtown Auburn
AUBURN — Randy and Lori Fox love a good escape room, so they built one.
Escape It! Auburn opened Friday at 109 S. Main St., Auburn, in a completely remodeled storefront that is more than a century old. Jermey Bowers, a partner in the venture, owns the building.
The business is beginning with a single escape room, but it soon will expand to three or four rooms, each with different themes.
For the start, “We did this one with an automotive theme, because we’re in Auburn,” Fox said.
The concept of escape rooms is less than a decade old, “and now, they’re all over the world,” Fox said. He and Lori have participated in escape rooms in Fort Wayne, Detroit and Branson, Missouri.
“The whole idea of an escape room is to figure out the puzzles. The clues are all right there in front of you,” he said.
Indiana Landmarks notes local success stories
Efforts to find new uses for the former East Noble Middle School and the Albion Opera House were highlighted by Indiana Landmarks’ annual report released this month.
The statewide organization advocates for historic preservation around Indiana and steps in to try to save troubled properties and connect them with buyers interested in restoring and repurposing historic structures for new uses.
Indiana Landmarks noted the Noble County properties that have received second leases on life.
The first is the former Kendallville High School and, more recently, East Noble Middle School building at Riley and Diamond streets. The Community Learning Center Inc. has conducted a major renovation of the building, which culminated with an open house Jan. 11. Work on the building continues, but tenants are starting to use the space.
The long-vacant Albion Opera House on Albion’s courthouse square had been listed for sale since 2015, but in January 2019, local attorneys Everett and Helen Newman said they had purchased the building for their law office.
The John Howe Mansion on the site of the now-shuttered Howe Military Academy is currently on the 10 Most Endangered List maintained by Indiana Landmarks. The organization is providing stewardship of the Ahavas Shalom Reform Temple in Ligonier to make roof repairs while seeking a buyer for the historic Jewish temple.
DeKalb County home construction sets record
AUBURN — New home construction reached a record high in DeKalb County in 2019, according to the DeKalb County Department of Development Services.
The county saw 79 new homes built for a record value of $23.2 million, shattering the previous high of $16.4 million in 2018.
The total includes all construction outside the city limits of Auburn, except for some rural areas under city jurisdiction such as Bear Creek Estates, Fawn Creek Estates and Heron Lake.
New homes in the county’s report carry an average value of $294,000 apiece.
Bedbugs cause courthouse to be closed
ANGOLA — A woman reportedly infested with bedbugs who was attending a hearing in the Steuben County Courthouse caused county officials to close the building in order to prevent the parasite from spreading.
The courthouse was declared closed after 10 a.m. Tuesday. It did not reopen until Wednesday morning.
“We had a client enter the premises who brought in with them (the bugs) that caused us a concern and we took care of it,” said Ron Smith, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. Smith did not want to confirm the problem was bedbugs, but courthouse employees did confirm the pest.
The courthouse is occupied by the Circuit, Superior and Magistrate courts and staff and the Steuben County Clerk’s office.
Dozens arrested when police raid parties
SHIPSHEWANA — Two separate parties sent more than three dozen people to jail for underage drinking Saturday night.
Police responding to a noise complaint at a home in the 3400 block of North C.R. 795W Saturday about 1 a.m. found a party with several underage people consuming alcohol.
Sixteen juveniles were arrested and brought to the LaGrange County Jail before being released to their parents. Fifteen adults were arrested and charged with underage drinking.
Deputies were called to another party just outside of Shipshewana Saturday night about 10 p.m. at a home in the 9100 block of West C.R. 360N and made seven arrests there for minors consuming alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
