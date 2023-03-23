ANGOLA — Members of the public are invited to learn more about the international community at Trine University during its 54th annual International Night from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the MTI Center.
Admission is free.
The event will include food, crafts, workshops and music from the different nations represented at Trine University. A Timmy's food truck will be outside the MTI Center, and stations inside will include Latin American and South Asian food.
Activities will include henna tattoos, an African drums workshop, necklace beading, a photo booth and pottery painting.
International Night enables students, faculty and staff from other nations to share their cultures with the Trine campus and local community.
The event also provides an opportunity for all to experience and celebrate Trine's growing international population and embrace its members as part of the community.
For more information, contact Terri Hug, member of the International Night Committee, at hugt@trine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.