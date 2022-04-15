INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.2% in March from 2.3% in February, a record low since the Indiana Department of Workforce Development started keeping records in 1976, the agency announced Friday.
This marks the sixth consecutive month the unemployment rate has been below 3%, a far cry from the 16.9% rate the state hit in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered certain businesses to close to halt the spread of the new virus.
Recently, the state began offering a second vaccination booster shot to Hoosiers 50 and older and face masks among shoppers have been fading in recent weeks at most businesses.
The national unemployment rate, by comparison, decreased to 3.6% in March 2022 from 3.8% in February.
In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose from 62.1% in February to 62.4% in March, matching the national rate (also 62.4%). Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at above 3.33 million — an increase of 16,304 from the previous month.
“The latest employment data continues to show a positive trend with Indiana’s labor force,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said in the announcement. “We are encouraged by the increase in private employment and the labor participation rate. This is a great time for those out of the labor force to take advantage of the open job opportunities that could lead to economic mobility.”
Private-sector employment in Indiana increased by 7,300 jobs over the last month, resulting in a gain of 101,500 jobs from this time last year. Total private employment now stands at 2,753,900—another preliminary peak for the state.
The monthly increase in jobs primarily can be attributed to:
• Private Education & Health Services (+2,200)
• Manufacturing (+2,100)
• Construction (+1,400)
• Financial Activities (+1,300)
Currently, 154,713 open job postings exists throughout the state. The number of people in Indiana who received unemployment benefits during March was 22,013.
However, paying for gasoline to get to jobs has been much higher in the last few weeks, with the Consumer Price Index for March reaching a level not seen in 40 years. Rising food and gas prices accounted for most of the 8.5% increase over the last 12 months. The gasoline index alone rose 18.3% in March. Overall, the Midwestern CPI has higher than the national number, 8.6% vs. 8.5%.
Many fast-food restaurants in the Fort Wayne area have advertised $20 per hour wages to attract workers.
March employment data for Indiana counties, cities and MSAs will be available at noon Monday pending U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics validation.
