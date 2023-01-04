INDIANAPOLIS — Electric space heaters and blankets are great ways to stay toasty warm when the temperature drops.
Indiana Electric Cooperatives wants to remind people that during these winter months, when space heaters and electric blankets come out of hibernation, home fires increase.
“Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States,” said Jon Elkins, vice president of safety, training and compliance at Indiana Electric Cooperatives. “More than 65,000 home fires are attributed to heating equipment each year. These fires result in hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries and millions of dollars in property damage.”
An electric space heater is a temporary option for supplemental heat. Many homeowners may use this option to heat specific rooms while they sleep, but this is unsafe, the IEC said. When you leave a room or go to sleep, it is important to turn off the electric space heater. If left unattended, it could overheat or fall. It is also important to always plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet. Never use an extension cord to avoid overheating.
Electric blankets and heating pads are also popular during the cold months. The IEC reminds people to never fold them and avoid using them while sleeping. Inspect electric blankets and heating pads for dark, charred or frayed spots and check to see if the electric cord is cracked or frayed. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels carefully before using them in your home.
While there is no risk for carbon monoxide poisoning with an electric space heater, it holds many other safety hazards if not used properly. In accordance with fire safety, the IEC reminds people to install smoke alarms on every floor of your home and outside all sleeping areas. If you already have smoke detectors, be sure to test them once a month to be sure they’re working properly.
Don’t let your guard down if you keep yourself or your home warm with an electric space heater, electric blanket or heating pad, the IEC said.
By following these tips, you and your family have a better chance of avoiding significant fire and electric shock hazards.
Indiana Electric Cooperatives, located in Indianapolis, represents 38 electric distribution cooperatives that serve 1.3 million Hoosiers in 89 of the state’s 92 counties. The cooperatives are collectively the second largest electricity provider in Indiana. For more information about the association, visit IndianaEC.org.
