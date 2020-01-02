ANGOLA — The new year promises to be full of projects in and around Angola, says Mayor Richard Hickman.
“We’re always trying to improve quality of life in our community,” he said. “It makes the years very exciting.”
Hickman, who won a fifth full term in office in November, said some of the focus for 2020 will continue on working with area groups to continue figuring out the childcare issue the community faces.
“It’s a national problem,” he said. “Nobody has figured it out yet, but we will keep trying to get something better here.”
Childcare was a hot topic during the most recent campaign for mayor, as both Hickman and his challenger, Joe Hysong both making remarks on the topic during a debate held in October leading up to the election that saw Hickman re-elected for his fifth full term.
Its a topic Hickman said in October has been talked about a lot and will continue to be in the coming year.
The Mayor’s Arts Council will also be more active coming into 2020, said Hickman, doing more arts in the community.
“They will be doing more arts, probably the alley and maybe onto walls of some of our buildings,” he said.
Hickman also hopes to see the revival of local theater.
“I know (community activist) Lou Ann Homan has been working on it, and it’s something I’d like to see people getting into,” he said. Hickman had been very active in community theater before it started to wane.
Though the funding came from the 2019 budget for a couple of projects at Firemen’s Park, Hickman said it looks like each will become a reality in 2020. Those improvements include a new building and new restrooms at the park on the corner of Williams and Mill streets.
Gateway signs at the Interstate 69 and U.S. 20 interchange and streetscape work on North and South Wayne Streets and Maumee Street are also in the works for 2020, Hickman said, along with the normal work on the streets doing repaving, pothole filling and the like.
A fire department study that’s been in the works will also take a front seat in 2020. Hickman said the city is waiting on part two of the study that is being done to help the city and Pleasant Township determine, using information from consultants, how to proceed.
“I’m sure there are several steps that will need to be taken,” Hickman said. “This fire study is not one that will be just put up on a shelf.”
The Common Council will have a special meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. about the fire protection analysis, presented by Emergency Vehicle Response LLC. The meeting will be held in City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola.
Hickman said while the years seem to get shorter yet busier, the city will continue to keep people busy and engaged in what is going on.
