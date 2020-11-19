Orland Town Council to hold special meeting
ORLAND — The Orland Town Council has set a special meeting for Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120.
The purpose of the meeting is to purchase a generator for the water plant. Any other business that properly comes before the council will also be discussed, says the notice sent Wednesday.
