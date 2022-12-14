ANGOLA — As part of their work on determining the fate federal COVID-19 relief money, a Steuben County charged with the task on Tuesday determined spending for revenue replacement.
The Steuben County American Recovery Program Act committee also decided it needed to hear from individuals representing government and community resources for funding requests.
The revenue replacement money approvals — $2.2 million has been set aside for this purpose — will go toward employee appreciation bonuses and other replacement spending. This represents revenue impacted negatively by the pandemic.
The group approved spending approximately $305,000 on bonuses for employees.
“Is that something we want to do for our employees,” asked Wil Howard, seemingly wanting to move the proposal forward to advance the meeting forward.
“I think we better,” replied Rick Shipe.
Howard is president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. Shipe is president of the Steuben County Council. All three commissioners and three council members make up the ARPA committee.
The committee also approved using $500,000 to pay for employee insurance in 2023.
The bonuses worked out to about $244,000 for full-time employees and $13,350 for part-time employees based on the first payroll period in December. Employees must work the entire year to qualify for the bonuses.
Full-time employees will be receiving $1,000 apiece. Part-time employees who work between 100 and 499 hours will receive $250 apiece, those who work 500-999 hours get $350 and those working 1,000-1,500 hours will receive $500.
On Dec. 27 the Commissioners will approve a spending request. The money will have to be appropriated by the County Council in January. The county is advertising the expenditure at $350,000 to make sure an adequate amount of money is available.
The committee is also studying other needs in the community.
“My thoughts are to make this as long lasting as possible,” Howard said of the money that came from 2021 legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.
Steuben County received a total of $6.7 million, but after revenue replacement and setting aside about 10% for an audit, about $3.8 million will be available to use on a variety of projects.
Committee members would like to talk with Steuben County Surveyor Jim Slabaugh about possibly funding some drainage work that might take a long time to fund through the traditional ditch tax collection.
There was also talk about working with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital on funding its new education center that’s going to be built on the hospital’s campus in Angola.
On Nov. 29 Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative funding was announced for projects in northeast Indiana, including $1.5 million for the Cameron project.
The announcement came from the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority, which administers the local requests for the region’s $50 million in READI funds from the state,
The Cameron project, working in concert with Trine University, would be geared toward development of health care professionals — particularly nurses — who can work in the community.
Other projects that seemed high on the list for the committee included spending on trails development and broadband capacity.
Also during the meeting on Tuesday, the committee approved funding $250,000 to go toward the creation of an endowment for Sheets Family Park that’s being developed at the YMCA of Steuben County campus in Angola.
The inclusive park will feature a splashpad, pickleball courts, gathering spots and play activities for persons of all abilities.
The $3.7 million project has received commitments for about $2.5 million of the funds, including a $1 million pledge from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
