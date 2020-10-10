FLINT — Concerns have been raised about the quality of water in Lake Pleasant due to a number of septic systems being used on the shoreline.
Jim Unrue, a Lake Pleasant resident and customer of the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, spoke to the SLRWD board during Thursday’s regular meeting at district headquarters in rural Steuben County.
Steuben County Lakes Council data from three samples taken this year appear to show that water quality worsens in the spring, when the water table is high, potentially saturating leach beds near the shoreline and washing contaminants into the lake.
Unrue said he plans to attend a SCLC water quality meeting next week. President Cheryl Silverheart is encouraging the public to attend. It is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. in the multipurpose room at the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Though there is a significant cost involved, Unrue said he would like to see all Lake Pleasant residents connected to the SLRWD system, for their own health and the health of the lake.
“Somebody’s got to take responsibility for this,” Unrue said. “If you live there, you care about where you live. You’ve got to take care of where you live.”
When the district expanded into the Lake Pleasant area, property owners were given an option to hook into the district system.
SLRWD board member Jim VanVlerah said when existing septic systems fail, connection with the sewer district will be necessary. He said no ground in Steuben County can pass current Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management perking and testing guidelines.
Septics “don’t work in our county,” said VanVlerah.
Most existing septic systems at Lake Pleasant are 40-50 years old, Unrue said.
Lake Pleasant residents could be forced to connect if the Steuben County Department of Health determines conditions are unsafe. Steuben County Commissioners or the township trustees for Jamestown and Millgrove Townships could also demand connection.
SLRWD attorney Andrew Boxberger has been reviewing Lake Pleasant data. He said at the time the district extended to the area, “it was not financially feasible” to force all residents to connect, so they were given an option. Some chose to connect while their neighbors did not.
“It kind of looks like jack-o’-lantern teeth out there,” said Boxberger, referring to the sewer map.
Board president Rob Moreland noted that many in the Lake Pleasant area may be highly displeased by efforts to force connection to the SLRWD. Connection will cost approximately $20,000, said VanVlerah, adding that putting in a new septic system would cost about the same amount, and that it is highly unlikely the health department would approve a new septic anyway.
“You’re going to pay $20,000 to fix it one way or another,” said VanVlerah. By hooking into the sewer, he said, “in the end, it would clean up the lake.” He said it has improved quality in other lakes in the county.
In other business, district engineering firm Jones Petrie Rafinski is working with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Pokagon State Park on the next phase of its northeast corner expansion, which is expected to include the park.
While the project will not launch anytime soon, a rough estimate of construction plans and costs is being compiled and will be discussed at a meeting between the entities later this month. Six to eight grinder stations are envisioned, said engineer Steve Henschen, one for each waste-producing site at the park. Because campgrounds can create unwieldy waste, 2,000-gallon holding tanks are being proposed that will be pumped once or twice a year. A SLRWD employee and service truck have been budgeted specifically for the state park.
Per discussions with accountant Steve Brock and the board, the annual cost to the park would be somewhere in the vicinity of $64,000. Moreland stressed that it was just an estimate and concrete details would not be available until project blueprints are created.
The cost is “very reasonable,” said VanVlerah. From his previous reviews of Pokagon sewage expenses, he said it may even save the state money.
Pokagon currently operates its own sewage plant that discharges into a marsh that divides Lake James and Snow Lake. The Indiana Finance Authority is expected to pay the costs of connecting the state park to the SLRWD. It is covering the cost of disconnecting the Nature Center from the former SLRWD system serving Lone Tree Point following an upgrade there during the first phase of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.