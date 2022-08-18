ANGOLA — On a day when the Steuben County Board of Commissioners will be taking bids on another portion of the work for the new judicial center, the designer of the project will be returning to the Angola Plan Commission for approval of its development plan.
On Aug. 8 the Plan Commission tabled the county's development plan due to a number of unanswered questions.
The property is located at the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street, in the heart of the Steuben County government campus.
Many of those items have been addressed by designer RQAW Architecture Engineering, Fishers, and approval with conditions has now been recommended by Angola director of Economic Development and Planning, Jennifer Barclay.
Some of the conditions center on such things as the sprinkler system and fire alarm, as well as emergency access to the building.
Others dealt with drainage and green infrastructure. The county is keeping the rain garden on the south end of the property and adding another, which needs approval by the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District.
One other condition dealt with permitted materials for Dumpster gates.
Any permanent or temporary street closures and street cuts must be approved by the Angola Board of Works.
Demolition of a couple structures on the property took place this week. The work was done by Reese Excavating at a cost of about $24,450.
On Monday, during a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, bids were taken on other work on the project. Those were for earthwork and structural steel.
Those bids, which came in from six different companies, were as high as $2.184 million. The bids were taken under advisement by Weigand Construction, the construction manager on the project, which also submitted a bid on the work.
In a special meeting on Monday at 9 a.m., the Board of Commissioners is expected to award the bid for earthwork and structural.
A special meeting is also being held on Aug. 29 to open bids on Phase 2 of the project, roofing and elevator. That meeting also starts at 9 a.m.
