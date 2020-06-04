Four people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Michael T. Davidson, 47, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 600W, Pleasant Lake, arrested at C.R. 200W and Orland Road on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated and fugitive warrant.
• Noah B. Kline, 22, of the 2000 block of Deforest Avenue, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Christopher P. Roth, 32, of the 100 block of Lane 285 Crooked Lake, arrested at C.R. 300W and C.R. 330N on felony and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, 39, of the 100 block of Lane 103 West Otter Lake, arrested on Lane 110 West Otter Lake on misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.