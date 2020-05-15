HAMILTON — Fourth of July events in Hamilton have been canceled due to ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of the annual parade and fireworks on Thursday, adding that the annual boat parade may still be held.
“These decisions are never easy but we are doing what our board feels is in the best interest of its community,” said a statement from the chamber.
The chamber board considered state and county guidance about group gatherings.
Angola has canceled its Fourth of July parade, fireworks and activities at Commons Park. Wednesday, the Orland Chamber of Commerce announced the Vermont Settlement Festival scheduled for the last weekend of July is canceled.
In Hamilton, people typically gather along the sidewalks for a Fourth of July parade then later that night at Double H Farms, formerly Hog Hill, for the fireworks display.
The chamber said it made its decision “due to concerns for the health and safety of our community members during a pandemic.”
As of Wednesday, 67 Steuben County residents and 25 DeKalb County residents had tested positive for the virus, according to Indiana State Department of Health records. Two people in Steuben County and one in DeKalb have died due to COVID-19.
The Hamilton town office at 900 S. Wayne St. is open regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, but only one person from the public may be admitted at a time, and that person is asked to wear a mask. Hamilton’s public restrooms will remain closed until further notice and the town parks and public beach are closed until May 24 in keeping with Indiana’s Back On Track schedule to ease out of the coronavirus shutdown.
Hamilton Chamber of Commerce has decided not to coordinate town-wide garage sales this year though residents have been given the go-ahead to have sales on their own.
Hamilton is one of Steuben County’s classic resort towns, situated around Hamilton Lake. One of the staples of the Independence Day holiday is a boat parade.
“We will be announcing at a later date the possibility of a Fourth of July Boat Parade,” said the chamber news release. “Stay tuned for details.”
