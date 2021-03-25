ANGOLA — A man suspected of robbery at an Angola restaurant allegedly left a visual trail to his whereabouts, making his apprehension relatively easy for police on Wednesday afternoon.
Nicholas Daniel Jordan, 32, Corunna, allegedly stole money from the office of the restaurant in the 300 block of North Wayne Street then walked to a nearby residence at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
All the while, patrons and employees watched as Jordan allegedly made his way to the residence, enabling police to make a quick arrest.
"Witnesses watched the suspect walk west from the scene and enter a residence within eyesight of the business’ front door," said a news release prepared by Officer Matt Kling.
This occurred after Jordan allegedly entered the restaurant and demanded money from the cash register. Jordan did not show a weapon but had his hand in the sweatshirt he was wearing as if he was holding a gun, Kling said.
The restaurant's employee could not get the cash register to open and allegedly was forced to take Jordan to the manager's office where he demanded cash from the safe. Jordan was given an undisclosed amount of cash and he made his way out the door, with numerous eyes upon him.
Police were called and responded to the scene within one minute. Angola Police were assisted by the Indiana State police.
Three people were initially detained at the residence, where evidence of the robbery, including the stolen cash, were recovered, Kling said.
In addition, suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia were seized from the residence. More charges are possible.
Jordan was booked into the Steuben County Jail on an initial charge of Level 5 felony robbery.
Assisting in the investigation were the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Angola Police Department Communications, Fremont Police Department and the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.