ANGOLA — Steuben County is preparing to make a decision on financing the construction of a new judicial center, and with that will come required public hearings.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners, during their March meetings, will conduct state-required public hearings on a proposed lease to construct the facility at the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street in Angola.
The preliminary estimate for the facility is $27.8 million, which was presented to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday by Dave Jankowski of Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne.
The hearings will be held at 9 a.m. on both March 7 and March 21, which is the start of the regularly scheduled meetings of the commissioners.
"At each public hearing, the Board will make certain information available to the public regarding the proposed Lease and the Project as required by law and allow members of the public to testify regarding the preliminary determination to enter into the proposed Lease and the Project and the terms of the Lease," said a legal notice published Thursday in The Herald Republican.
People both opposing and favoring the project are allowed to comment.
Following the hearings, commissioners may then adopt a resolution making a preliminary decision on whether to enter into the lease to finance the project.
The county is following this process because it will allow it to have general obligation bonding capacity available for other capital projects, should they arise.
The county's bonding cap currently sits at about $25.29 million, which the judicial center project is obviously greater than.
Should the commissioners, working with project designers, reduce the cost to somewhere near the bond ceiling, it would still limit future general obligation bonding capabilities.
After the preliminary estimate on the building was presented on Tuesday, commissioners sharpened their pencils and started looking at areas where the cost of the facility could be reduced.
Jankowski said he thought there was about $1 million to $2 million that could be cut from the building, which wasn't designed with any frills.
Commissioners have long said they want to stick to their needs and not wants.
When it comes to the mechanism for leasing the facility, a non-profit building corporation will be named.
Each commissioner has submitted names of individuals who could serve on a such a non-profit organization. Apparently three people have agreed to sit on the board, but their identities have not been made public.
Commissioner Lynne Liechty said the names of the individuals who will serve on the board will be made public on March 7.
Steuben County has been working on establishing a new judicial center for years in order to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, make the court system more secure and to provide more needed space.
In 2020, commissioners decided to put the facility in the courtyard as an addition to the existing courthouse built in 1867-68 and is on the National Historic Register. When the majority of the Board of Commissioners changed in 2021 the proposal to add on to the existing courthouse on the Public Square was scrapped.
Working with a new design team, the county last year identified the land at South and Martha as the site for the new judicial center. All but one parcel on that block, bordered by South, Martha, Wall and Washington streets, is owned by the county.
The progress made to date is the closest the project has come to a conclusion.
Jankowski says the goal is to have construction start in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.