ANGOLA — Trine University's Gamma Phi Epsilon sorority is hosting its annual Boo Cancer philanthropy events this week to benefit a local 12-year-old girl who is fighting cancer.
ConLei Walworth, a student at Prairie Heights Middle School, was diagnosed with cancer in her spine and brain on May 30 of this year. At Cincinnati Children's Hospital, ConLei had proton radiation for five days a week for five weeks. She is still receiving medical treatment.
The sorority is hosting its fifth annual Boo Cancer Carnival on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Rick and Vicki James University Center at Trine University. Activities will include trick-or-treating, face painting and Halloween games. The cost for entry is $3 per child or $10 for 4 or more children. All proceeds from the event will benefit ConLei.
Proceeds from the event will benefit ConLei Walworth. For more information about Boo Cancer, visit facebook.com/GPETrineU/.
For more information about ConLei, visit facebook.com/crushitconlei/.
