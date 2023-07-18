ANGOLA — Four young women are set to compete for the 2023 Miss Steuben County crown.
The pageant is scheduled for Thursday while the crowning will happen Friday. Thursday’s event will take place at the Steuben County Community Center, 400 S. Martha St., at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
The winner will be announced around 6 p.m. in Rensch Hall at the Steuben County Fairgrounds, 100 Lane 101B Crooked Lake, during opening ceremonies of this year’s Steuben County 4-H Fair.
The contestants are preparing for the upcoming competition. Here are the contestants:
• Grace Captain, daughter of Tim and Rebecca Captain. The 20-year-old currently attends Trine University and is majoring in design engineering. Her hobbies include volunteering at the humane shelter, attending church at Life Changing Church and helping on her family’s farm. Grace is sponsored by Captain Investments.
• Hannah Blum, is the daughter of Steve and Tricia Blum. The 19-year-old currently attends Indiana University Fort Wayne and is studying to become a dental hygienist. Her hobbies include being outside, spending time on the lake and volunteering at the humane shelter. Hannah is sponsored by Entrust Capital Management.
• Hannah Martinez, 19, is the daughter of Al and Cari Martinez. She currently attends Huntington University and is majoring in social work. She enjoys include spending quality time with her family, being a member of her church’s praise team and enjoying outdoor activities. Hannah is sponsored by the Angola Jimmy John’s.
• Maddison Oberlin, daughter of Michael and Nikki Oberlin. The 20-year-old currently attends Purdue University and is majoring in animal science. Her hobbies include spending time with family and friends, hunting and journaling. Maddison is sponsored by Jean Gurtner.
The winner will be seen throughout the week around the Steuben County Fairgrounds handing out ribbons and getting to know the 4-H members.
The Little Miss and Mister Steuben County pageants will also take place on Friday at 6 p.m. in Rensch Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.