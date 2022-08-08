ANGOLA — Hendry Park Elementary School will have a new procedure for pickup and drop off of students when school starts on Wednesday.
Students who ride the bus this year will be dropped off and picked up at Door 3, near the gymnasium, off of Prospect Street. This will eliminate bus traffic in front of the school.
Students being dropped off by car will do so at the drive directly in front of the main entrance. Students must exit vehicles from the passenger side. If this is not possible, Principal Rosie Brandt asks that parents park their vehicles and walk their students to the door.
At the end of the day, students riding the bus will be dismissed at 2:40 p.m. out of Door 3.
At 2:45 p.m. students riding in cars will be dismissed. Again, motorists are to use the lane nearest the building, not the west lane.
Students who walk are dismissed at 3 p.m. when there will be less vehicular traffic.
