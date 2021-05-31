FREMONT — Bob Newman has seen battle with the U.S. Navy, doing multiple tours in Vietnam.
After serving from 1965-69, Newman has since held every office there is to hold at his local American Legion post in Garrett. He has also held various higher-level offices with the Legion. He is also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Monday, he spoke in Fremont at a short ceremony held by the American Legion Cassel Post 257 after a short parade that started at Rocketship Park and ended at the post.
"Thirty years ago we engaged in a new war in a volatile region," said Newman, opening his speech. "It was an act of aggression we couldn't stand."
He then talked about soldiers that have been killed in action, including U.S. Army Specialist Cindy Beaudoin, of Connecticut, who served as a medic and was the daughter of a Vietnam veteran herself.
"She didn't die in vain, nor did any American we honor on this Memorial Day," said Newman.
Just hours after a cease fire was called to end the Gulf War, she was killed when her convoy struck a land mine.
"Like many soldiers gone to war, she wrote a letter to be delivered to her parents in case she did not return," said Newman.
It said that she did not go to be a hero. If she were to die, she wanted it known that she did not die in vain.
"Decisions to go to war are those of policy makers, not those of soldiers and veterans," said Newman.
Most people will never understand the despair of those that have lost their soldier. Only if they live it will they truly understand, he said.
"But we can look at the survivors and thank them for their service," Newman said. "We have to honor all of our fallen heroes, American heroes from the Revolutionary War to the War on Terrorism and every battle in between."
Those who fight, he said, give a devotion and sacrifice for the land that they love.
"The surviving loved ones don't have to look far to find their heroes," he said.
War may not be the best policy, Newman said, but the heroes wars produce are the best in all of America.
