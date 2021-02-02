ANGOLA — Angola is joining the yarn-bombing trail!
Starting Friday people are being asked to come up with yarn creations or decorate using knitted items that have already been crafted by individuals, said information from the Downtown Angola Coalition, an Indiana Mainstreet organization.
All materials used for decorating the downtown, predominantly the Public Square area, must be winter-weather tolerant. Items placed out around the downtown will stay up until March 15. People who do decorate are asked to remove their items by March 15 and hold on to them for decorating next year. If not, they will be removed by the Downtown Angola Coalition.
"Trees, lamp posts, benches and bike racks on the Public Square can be decorated," said information from the Downtown Coalition.
While the intent is to have some winter fun, yarn bombing may not obstruct, alter or interfere with the purpose or function of the lampposts, sign posts, benches, trashcans or bike racks. The installations cannot obstruct the view of motorists.
The mound is strictly off limits.
The trees, lamp and sign posts and bike racks cannot be damaged in any way by this installation.
People are encouraged to use zip ties to hang materials. The use of adhesives is not allowed.
Use only color-fast, weather-tolerant materials for the installation.
People are encouraged to hang hats, mittens, scarves and the like for the taking by those who might not have these sorts of protective winter clothing.
