ANGOLA — Brevin Bennett has called Steuben County home his entire life.
The 2015 graduate of Hamilton High School spent a few years as a member of the Forever Improving Steuben County Together youth philanthropy pod through the Steuben County Community Foundation, where he now serves as a member of the board of directors.
He also spent his junior and senior years of high school taking classes through Impact Institute for precision machining, also completing an internship in Avilla.
Two weeks after his high school graduation, Bennett took a job at what was then C&K Tool, working in production.
The company is now Eva-Lution, and after working his way up through several roles over the last five years, Bennett is now the company president.
“In January 2019 I moved to president of the company and have been in that role since,” Bennett said. “My main focus is managing sales and operations and development with a focus on market diversification.”
Bennett, a Hamilton native, is a huge advocate for Impact Institute and the trades, praising Impact for the job done in getting information to students about the trades and how they can do more after high school.
“I got trade and industry knowledge that people hired in off the street don’t regularly have,” Bennett said. “Having that base knowledge can really push you years forward, especially when applying in the trades.”
He also gave credit to Hamilton Community Schools and how they encourage students attend programming through Impact.
“There is nothing wrong with going to college,” Bennett said. “But there is a stigma around that the trades are a backup plan.”
Bennett doesn’t feel the stigma is correct, as both college or the trades could be in a student’s future depending on where their talents lie. Some may be suited for college, trades, retail or other fields that the area has to offer.
“All of the companies around here are really good,” he said. “There are so many opportunities around here for anyone.”
Being an alumni of the FIST youth pod, he was no stranger to the Community Foundation when he was tapped onto the board.
As for FIST, he said there are so many amazing people that even just apply to be a part of the group, even if they’re not the student chosen to represent their class and school.
The SCCF board, he said, is loaded with people that have broad perspectives.
“All of the people on the board are very diverse, and I am excited to be a part of it,” he said.
His family has been active in the community for a long time. Bennett said his great grandfather was a commissioner, his grandfather served on the county council and his great uncle, Jim Ingledue, was on the SCCF board before his passing.
“This community has given me some really cool opportunities,” he said. “I have the opportunity to give back to the community that has given so much.”
His board term is a three year term.
“I hope to bring the board a focus-forward mentality,” he said. “It’s the same as I’ve brought to the company.”
His goals for Eva-Lution include growing to be the best employer in Steuben County with the best benefits and the best growth opportunities while ensuring the company cares for its employees and its customers.
"I have always been taught by my family and the current owner to care for our customers and employees and the rest will come with it," he said.
Eva-Lution moved to its current location on North Wayne Street in 2018 that allowed the company to expand, add equipment and help make the company more of a one-stop shop for many of its customers.
