ANGOLA — A contractor working for the City of Angola will be sealing the following streets on Friday. The rain date for this project will be Monday.
• W. Gale Street from S. Darling St. to S. Elizabeth St.
• S. Elizabeth St. from W. Prospect St. to W. Felicity St.
• Victoria St. from Randolph St. to E. Maumee St.
• Thomas Dr. from Steve Lee Dr. to the pavement change
• S. Washington St. from E. South St. to Water St.
• Butler St. from Fox Lake Rd. to Fox St.
• W. Pleasant St. from S. Wayne St. to S. Elizabeth St.
If you normally park your vehicle on these streets, you will need to find an alternate place to park.
