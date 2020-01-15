ANGOLA — Following weeks of discussion with the Steuben County Council and the Board of Commissioners, the Council on Tuesday approved elevating Paula Brown from supervisor status to assistant director of Steuben County Communications.
The matter dates to meetings in December and discussions with the county’s personnel committee also stretching into last year.
Brown takes over the position previously held by Jeanna Patterson, who was promoted to director of Communications following the departure of Gary LeTourneau last fall.
Brown moves into the assistant position at a time when staffing at Communications is up, reversing a trend that had plagued the department for years, forcing dispatchers and managers to accumulate much overtime. Council made the supervisor position an assistant director.
“We are up to full staff,” Patterson said. “Being at full staff has helped cut overtime on behalf of management.”
Previously, she said, “I was working just an ungodly amount of overtime.”
There were questions among council members over whether Brown’s appointment was going to advance her too far in the county’s personnel classification system, which is called the step system. Brown was going to move from a Step 2 to a Step 7 under Patterson’s request, which Councilman Dan Caruso called “a stretch.” Steps are based on longevity and in some instances, expertise or skill levels.
Other council members agreed and settled on moving Brown to a Step 5, which will make her pay $51,033. Council did not allow her to be paid a training stipend because there are three other dispatchers who are trainers and receive this. Patterson also can train dispatchers.
Patterson said when Brown moved from a part-time position in the building department to full time in Communications, she started at a base pay rate. Had she been paid what she was worth due to her experience of having previously worked in Communications, the step increase would not have been that great.
When Brown returned to Communications LeTourneau tried to get her pay increased but was denied due to county policy that dictates that when an employee moves from one department to another, he or she must start out at the base pay provided for the position.
“I like that we are recognizing her service,” Councilman Jim Getz said.
There were questions about whether the approvals set precedents, to which Getz said there will always be exceptions when it came to personnel.
Discussion on this position and other human resources matters the past couple months has led some council members to say the entire personnel classification system needs a review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.