INDIANAPOLIS — Voter turnout in 2019’s municipal election was 23% statewide, but Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties all topped that mark in their local elections.
Secretary of State Connie Lawson today announced that 23% or 645,458 of the 2,851,245 Hoosiers who were eligible to vote in the November 5 municipal general election cast a ballot. Not all Hoosier voters were eligible to vote in the November 5 municipal elections. Only voters who live in a city or town with an election or in a school corporation conducting a construction or tax levy referendum were eligible to vote.
“Congratulations to Perry County for having the highest turnout rate in the state at 43 percent,” Lawson said. “As I review the turnout numbers, it appears the areas with the highest turnout had contested races or issues. We continue to see that issues and candidates drive turnout in elections and this is especially true with local races.”
Perry County had multiple contested races on the ballot including mayor, clerk-treasurer, and city council. Jefferson County had the second-highest turnout rate at 41 percent. Jefferson County had multiple contested seats on the ballot including city council.
Turnout was better than the state average in the three area counties that held elections this year. LaGrange County did not have a municipal election, because none of its town had contested races.
In November, Steuben County had 33% turnout, followed by DeKalb County at 30% and Noble County at 24%.
All three counties had contested mayoral races in their biggest cities. Incumbent Democrat Dick Hickman held his seat in Angola, Republican Mike Ley defeated Democrat Sarah Payne in an open race for Auburn’s mayor, and Republican Suzanne Handshoe cruised to her fifth term in Kendallville.
Noble and DeKalb counties also exceeded the state average for early voting, with 34% of ballots in both counties being cast early. Indiana averaged 24% absentee turnout. Steuben County, which had limited early voting, only had 17% of ballots cast early.
Local election officials will be gearing up for a big 2020 election with a presidential race on the ballot. Presidential years generally draw the biggest turnout, typically around 60% of eligible voters.
Presidential years also coincide with Indiana governor elections, as well as several local races of interest such as sheriff, prosecutor, school board members and state and U.S. representative seats that are on the ballot ever two years.
Indiana won’t have a Senate race on the ballot in 2020. Republican Sen. Todd Young was elected into office in 2016, meaning his freshman term won’t be up until 2022.
