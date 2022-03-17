ASHLEY — The Hartland Winery is hosting an Adult Easter Egg Hunt on April 16.
The Hartland Winery has been around for six years and is owned by Brenda and Alan Lockwood. The two started by making wine in their home kitchen and entering it into contests.
The winery will be putting on the Easter egg hunt for anyone over the age of 21 to participate in. Tickets will be available starting Saturday and they are $10 each.
Local businesses have donated prizes and gift certificates for the hunt. “We’ve had a really great response from local businesses,” added Brenda.
The Easter egg hunt is going to have eggs filled with candy and the possibility of a piece of paper with a number on it to win one of the larger prizes.
“The winery is donating as well. So we will be giving things like glasses of wine or wine slushies,” said Brenda.
If you are planning to have wine with your Easter Dinner Hartland has some suggestions.
Brenda said, “If you are going with the traditional ham for Easter dinner, I would recommend a dry white like our LaCrescent or our Frontenac Gris which is a semi-sweet white wine.”
Starting Memorial Day weekend the winery is having live music on Saturdays from 5-8 p.m.
“We have a lot of local bands scheduled and a few new ones from Fort Wayne,” said Brenda.
