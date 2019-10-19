ANGOLA — The Angola High School Marching Hornets are looking sharp.
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Band Boosters purchased 100 new uniforms this school year with modern lines and ultra-adaptability. After 12 years in the previous outfits, the $60,000 purchase included extra uniforms in various sizes to allow the program to grow in the coming decade.
This year’s musicians were custom fitted by the tog company. The uniforms feature form-fitting pants and vest jacket. It is lighter than the previous sleeved jacket, said drum major Jordan Baker. A side drop and sequin panel can be removed and replaced with colors or styles that fit future themes.
“They feel more confident and are able to move so much better,” said Director Andrew Keiser.
This year’s show, “Fortress,” has a medieval flare. The musicians wear fitted purple Underarmor shirts beneath the vest and gauntlets on their wrists.
The guard starts out in a militaristic maroon and gray, toting angry red flags. At the end of the show, a complete costume change finds them in Crusade-style purple dresses emblazoned with a light purple cross, twirling colorful flags that resemble stained glass inside the castle prop.
“It’s so much color,” said Keiser. “It’s awesome.”
Mid-way through the performance, the castle opens to reveal a church-like warmth that belies the stony exterior. Inside, a soloist performs, a symbol of isolation and strength.
The Marching Hornets have been working on the fine lines and detail of the show this week, prior to performing today at an Indiana State School Music Association regional competition. Angola goes on at 1:30 p.m. at Chesterton High School in ISSMA Class C. If it is among the top 10 bands chosen by judges, it will advance to semi-state in Indianapolis on Nov. 2.
“I feel very confident,” said Baker. “Everybody’s put in a lot of hard work.”
The music starts with Mozart’s “Requiem” with a sprinkling of the hymn “A Mighty Fortress is our God” in a segue to Frank Ticheli’s “Sanctuary.”
The show is a standout at ISSMA events, said Baker. He said it projects an air of confidence and power, more reminiscent of a Drum Corps International composition than a high school marching band show; “something that the pros would perform,” Baker said.
The band is sharpening its presentation and bringing the imagery to life as the season comes to its finale.
“Every day I see improvement,” said Baker.
Thursday, practice was 6-9 p.m. with a complete run-through with the bulky prop. Such monumental rehearsals would not be possible without parent volunteers, said Keiser. Around 20 parents helped with moving and staging the castle.
Throughout the season, parents cook hot meals, tailor uniforms and coif hair. Parents build the props and instrument stands and repair things that they can to preserve funds for the essentials.
“They always say it takes a village and that’s never more apparent than with this band program,” said Keiser.
In his three years at AHS, Keiser said he’s seen the purchase of the new uniforms and a semi trailer with the fees and fundraiser funds garnered by the Band Boosters. He said it is a tribute to parents and a community that appreciates Angola’s marching band tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.