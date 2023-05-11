ANGOLA — The Fine Arts squad of the Academic Super Bowl Team at Angola High School won the state championship on Saturday at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Team members Vince Gilbert, Wylie Fredrick, Lucy Smith and Anya Shannon scored 16 points for a win over the top five teams in the state.
This is the first time an Angola academic team has won at state since 2007, said coach and social studies teacher Haley Billow.
The Academic Super Bowl State Competition is held each year at Purdue University, allowing for a celebratory lunch and campus tour for the winning students.
The students had to study variety of disciplines in order to prepare for the competition, Billow said.
The state picks a topic to cover each year and this year's was "The Age of Exploration."
In January teams are given some information to study and to guide their own research.
The students have three invitation matches they have to compete in to earn their way to state. These invitations take place in March and April.
At each competition, there are five subject areas, math, science, English, social studies and fine arts.
Each subject area round consists of students answering a set of 25 questions about their subject area. Whichever team answers the most questions correctly wins.
"The students compete in squads of three to five students and not all squads make it to state. For example, we have 25 students on our academic team but only the squad of four that competed in fine arts made it to state. Each round is essentially its own competition," Billow said.
The fine arts team was given a set of composers and artists to study. Artists included El Greco, Berreguete, Ribera, Sanchez Coello, Valazquez and a few others. Composers and musical concepts included the parts of a mass, counterpoint, cantus firmus, madrigals, motets and vihuelas.
The fine arts round can be as simple as identifying the artist of a painting or as difficult as identifying the type of counterpoint used in a composition.
"The kids have very little guidance on what to study and are meant to do a great bit of research into the topic," Billow said. "The kids made slideshows, flashcards and playlists of music, as well as practiced together a couple of times a week to prepare for the competitions."
And they came home to Angola as champions.
