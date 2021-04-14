ANGOLA — Trine University’s newly-formed Trine Muslim Association ushered in the start of Ramadan Tuesday by hosting its first-ever iftar dinner on the school’s campus.
Several dozen guests, including students and faculty members, attended the meal, held at Club Z in the basement of the MTI Center. The event was limited to 50 participants due to COVID-19 health safety protocols.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and commemorates the Islamic prophet Muhammad’s first revelation. One of the Five Pillars of the Islamic faith, Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting and prayer.
During Ramadan, which lasts from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next — typically 29 or 30 days — all healthy adult Muslims are obligated to fast from sunrise to sunset. This year Ramadan began April 12 and is expected to end around May 11; because Islam follows a lunar calendar, Ramadan’s start date changes each year in Western calendars.
In the evenings, Muslims break their daily fast with the meal of iftar. Iftar is often done as a community, with the meal taken after the call to the Maghrib prayer that happens just after sunset.
Hamza Tariq, a junior bioengineering major and president of the Trine Muslim Association, opened Tuesday’s event by introducing his organization. He provided a brief history of Ramadan and overview of the holy month’s importance to Muslims.
“Ramadan is the month of spiritual reflection, it’s where 1.6 billion Muslims do not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset,” he said, addressing the small crowd from a podium. A festive banner reading “Ramadan Mubarak,” hung behind him, the phrase is a traditional greeting used during the month of Ramadan, which translates to “have a blessed Ramadan.”
“During this month we abstain not only from eating but gossiping or lying, we also try to abstain from doing bad habits and we try to increase our spirituality,” Tariq continued. “It’s a month of self-reflection, and it’s a great time to get close with yourself and your family and to try to make yourself a better person.”
“Everyone has their own idea of what Ramadan is,” added Abdulrahman Ajabnoor, a senior computer science major who goes by the name Adam. “The fasting makes you feel for the poor and people who can’t feed themselves.”
“It gives you a sense of humbleness, of charity and forgiveness ... It also gives you a clear mind and removes distractions.”
Ajabnoor, who is from Saudia Arabia, said it’s tough to observe Ramadan in the U.S. away from his family and friends because there’s not as much support for it in western societies.
“Someone in one of my classes today was talking about food and I actually had to leave the room because I was so hungry,” he said.
Ajabnoor said Tuesday’s iftar dinner helps provide a sense of community and religious solidarity that otherwise wouldn’t be there on Trine’s campus.
After Tariq’s introduction, he read a surah from the Quaran, Islam’s holy book. The Maghrib prayer began about 8:22 p.m., the time of sunset, which was followed by the eating of three dates, in emulation of Muhammad, who broke his fast in that manner, prior to the iftar meal itself.
Tuesday’s iftar dinner wasn’t the first at Trine. The Saudi Club has put on Ramadan events before, but this year was the first time that the school’s Muslim Student Association took over that role in planning and organizing it.
It’s part of the organization’s plans to be a visible presence on campus and in the broader Angola community.
Tariq said he helped found the Trine Muslim Association in October 2020 in order to raise awareness on campus about “true Islam” to counteract what he believes is often a negative portrayal of the faith in the news.
“We want to reach Trine students and teach them the truth about real Islam and to make Muslim students on campus feel more at home and get them involved in the community,” he said.
The Trine Muslim Association now has 32 members. Tariq estimates there are between 40 and 50 Muslim students are enrolled at Trine, and hopes its visibility will help attract more Muslim students to the school.
The university’s administrators and students have been very supportive in helping the organization get up and running, he says.
“They’ve been very accepting and they’ve given us funds,” he said. “Trine has been very kind and generous.”
Although the Muslim Student Association is still fairly new, Tariq says in the future he wants to see the organization hold more events and add a community service component, like holding food drives or fundraisers for charities.
