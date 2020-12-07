Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Phillip S. Brooks, 32, of the 500 block of Maple Drive, arrested at West Maumee and Joe Wheeler streets on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and operating without a driver's license.
• Susan Bunch, 28, of the 1000 block of West Maumee Street, arrested in the 1000 block of West Maumee Street on a felony charge of battery on a public safety official.
• Abigail J. Covert, 20, of the 500 block of East Spring Street, Fremont, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and minor in consumption of alcohol.
• Kristi M. Dye, 45, of the 1000 block of C.R. 56, Garrett, arrested in the 5000 block of West U.S. 20 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Steven E. Fraley, 31, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at Wayne Street and Harcourt Road on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Stephen F. Gierek, 24, of the 500 block of East Spring Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Alyson K. Jolin, 24, of the 900 block of Belfast Drive, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Zachary D. Lokey, 19, of the 700 block of Anderson Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Tracy L. Mast, 36, of the 7000 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear and civil contempt of court.
• Amanda N. Miller, 31, of the 3000 block of South Old U.S. 27, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cody J. Ormsbee, 28, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Corey K. Parr, 31, of Orland, arrested on warrants alleging failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Cheryl S. Rogers, 52, of the 100 block of Lane 118A Big Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested at State Street and Archery Way, Ashley, on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement and civil contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.