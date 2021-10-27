ANGOLA — Next week the Angola Investment Fund will be distributing more than $110,000 more in forgivable loans to local businesses.
So far, over $250,000 in loans have been forgiven for over 25 Angola businesses through a loan program made possible through funding by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the Angola Investment Fund.
The Angola Investment Fund is responsible for managing the Angola AIF/OCRA loan fund. It has assisted local service and retail businesses that have been negatively impacted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This pandemic has shown us that we are all connected whether we like it or not. We’ve felt the ripple effects of broken links in the global supply chain. Supporting our local small businesses supports our community,” said Angola Mayor Richard Hickman.
This is the second time Angola has been awarded funding for its forgivable loan program.
Before the first week of November ends, an additional $110,000-plus will have been loaned to Angola businesses through this newest round of funding. The total amount dedicated to the two loan programs is $700,000. Through the program, loans to small businesses that meet certain criteria will be forgiven, with minority-owned businesses given priority.
Applications are being taken for retail and service small business impacted by COVID-19. Go to the city’s website at angolain.org/AIFloan to learn more about the funding and how to apply. Completed applications are reviewed by the AIF Review Committee, which is made up of local finance professionals and community representatives that are convened by the city to evaluate applications.
