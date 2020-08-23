LAKE JAMES — An Angola man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday at about 6:25 p.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Anthony C. Strawser, 37, was found dead after he was traveling north on Bay View Road, near Lane 280 Lake James, when he went off the road for no apparent reason, striking a road sign
It was reported to authorities that a man had crashed a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle and was on the ground. When police arrived, they found Strawser deceased at the scene.
Strawser was not wearing a helmet and alcohol and excessive speed appear to be factors, said a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Department. Assisting at the scene were Angola City Police, Angola Fire Rescue, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and the Steuben County Coroner's Office.
