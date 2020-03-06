PLEASANT LAKE — A program this week at Pleasant Lake Elementary School introduced students to the art of miming while encouraging them to do some creative writing.
Toma the Mime, provided through Mobile Ed Productions, visited the school Tuesday. He did several mime acts while instructing students to write a short story.
The story was to have 3 “P’s” — for People, Problem and Place — and an “S” for Solution.
“He encouraged them to keep it super simple by taking a real problem and creating a fun and yet crazy ending,” said Pleasant Lake Principal Rosie Brandt.
While the students were writing, Toma visited all of the classrooms to give them guidance. Once the stories were written, he reviewed and signed every story.
He picked seven stories written by the students to act out during an afternoon assembly.
One of the stories he picked was written by first graders. It was a story about a sad gorilla in a cage. The zoo keeper brought the gorilla some bananas and the gorilla escaped from the cage. The zoo keeper tried to lure the gorilla back into the cage with the bananas. The gorilla outsmarted the zoo keeper and locked the zoo keeper in the cage.
“It was a great day to focus on writing activities in a fun way especially with ILearn right around the corner,” said Brandt.
A copy of the stories written by the students will be in the school library for anyone to read.
As an ongoing assignment, Toma encouraged the students to expand on the stories to add more details.
