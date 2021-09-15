FREMONT — Officials from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management will continue to monitor the site where a nitric acid spill occurred Tuesday.
The site at the Pilot Travel Center in the 6900 block of Old U.S. 27 had its eradication and cleanup wrapped up at about 6 p.m. Tuesday by personnel from Indiana Spill Response, Anderson.
Emergency personnel were on hand for nearly 6 1/2 hours Tuesday, working to make sure the site was secure while environmental crews did their work.
"IDEM will continue to monitor until completion (of the clean up)," said Randy Brown, director of Steuben County Emergency Management.
A tanker truck from Terre Haute spilled an extimated 5,000-6,000 gallons of nitric acid that spilled when a valve failed on the truck.
Truck loads of agricultural lime were brought in to help neutralize the nirtic acid. Roll off containers were brought in to store then eventually removed materials used to contain the spill.
Brown said the soil in a nearby ditch that was contaminated by the spill will have to be removed.
"After all dirt is dug out, new dirt will be put in the ditch. If the concrete drive is damaged, it, too, will be removed and replaced," Brown said.
By the time of the full response, crews were on hand from Fremont Fire, Angola Fire as well as the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation, Michigan Department of Transportation, Bill’s Professional Towing, Speedway Redimix, Carper Farm Supply, Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Steuben County Emergency Management.
“They did an awesome job, all the emergency service personnel,” Brown said on Tuesday.
Brown also said he worked with the National Weather Service to provide wind and atmospheric information so vapor plumage tracking could be conducted.
The interstate was closed from about 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from mile marker 354 in Indiana to mile marker 3 in Michigan.
Businesses in the immediate are were also closed. The Speedway station was the first to close, with yellow caution tape forming a perimeter at the gas station.
Aaron Vanderpool, assistant chief at Fremont Fire, said Speedway personnel were very cooperative and easy to work with.
