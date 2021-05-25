PLEASANT LAKE — A home owned by John and Pamela Pranger at 4780 S. C.R. 150W was destroyed Tuesday by a fire that brought emergency crews from throughout Steuben and DeKalb counties to battle the blaze.
No cause has yet been determined.
Crews were called out in the early afternoon for the fire that was called in as fully involved. Neighbors initially were concerned that, because one of the homeowners vehicles was present, that someone was still in the home during the blaze.
Officers and neighbors at the fire said contact had been made with the owners who were not home at the time.
A small crowd of neighbors gathered to watch as responders battled the flames.
Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson was present and said any time a home is lost is a tragedy, especially if there is even the thought that someone may still be inside.
The fire also melted siding on a neighboring home owned by Carl Zimmerman.
Children’s play toys outside the home, including a swingset and a play house, were also melted and charred from the fire.
Crews were pumping water from the lake to battle the flames as well as running water from tanker trucks.
Responding to the fire were crews from Steuben Township Fire Department, Angola Fire Department, Ashley Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Salem Fire Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department, Butler Fire Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Services, Indiana State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
