INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers are looking to temporarily reduce the property taxes homeowners will face with a multi-faceted bill that contains some measures that will likely save northeast Indiana some bucks and other parts that won’t have much of an impact.
Measures to reduce how much governments will be able to tax and a temporary boost in a deduction for homeowners could help shave some off tax bills in 2024 and 2025.
But another measure to slightly lower a tax cap on homes isn’t likely to do much around here, because tax rates in northeast Indiana’s rural area are too low to be impacted.
Legislators have been seeking ways to build in a little property tax relief as statewide property assessments have spiraled upward amid rising home and land sale prices, meaning bigger tax bills for Hoosiers.
House Bill 1499 from Republican Rep. Jeff Thompson of Lizton passed the House 94-1 on Feb. 21 and is now being considered in the Indiana Senate.
The bill does a couple of things.
First, it aims to temporarily lower the property tax cap on residential properties from 1% to 0.95% in 2024, with that rate stepping up to 0.975% in 2025 and then back to normal after that.
Second, it will temporarily raise a supplemental deduction homeowners get off their assessed value from 35% to 40%.
Third, the bill would tamp down levy growth — the amount governments are able to increase their budget year-to-year — to a lower percentage to help reduce the amount of taxes being drawn from property owners.
Locally, the 1% cap change isn’t likely to have much impact in northeast Indiana, but the other two could help reduce property tax bills for residents over the next two years.
Although Indiana has property tax caps of 1% for homesteads, 2% for rentals and farmland and 3% for commercial property, those caps are a percentage of the total assessed value. Therefore, if the value continues to rise, as it has sharply in the last few years, the ceiling rises with it.
The residential tax cap could help save some homeowners on their tax bills, although northeast Indiana homeowners are likely to see little to no benefit from this move because tax rates are too low and most properties don’t hit their cap.
Countywide, DeKalb County only lost $127,721.11 in property taxes to the 1% cap on residential property in 2022, according to a circuit breaker report from the Indiana Department of Local Government finance.
It was even less in the other three counties — Noble County suffered just $74,396.43 in tax cap loss in the 1% category, Steuben County lost only $32,628.02 and LaGrange County had essentially no cap loss at 1%, with only $3,270.49 lost to tax caps.
Compare those numbers to an area with higher tax rates like Allen County, which had more than $20 million in residential property tax cap loss in 2022.
Although the residential cap is the lowest at 1%, most properties don’t cap because homeowners already get to claim multiple deductions that reduce the taxable value of their home.
Homeowners get a flat homestead deduction on their primary residence of $45,000 subtracted from their assessed value, then also get a supplemental deduction of 35% of the remaining value as a second deduction.
Homeowners with a mortgage also get an extra $3,000 subtracted (although current legislation is seeking to give that extra $3,000 off to everyone in the future regardless of mortgage status), while residents 65 years or older can also claim an additional deduction if the value of their home is less than $182,430.
So, for example, a person with a $200,000 in Wayne Township in Noble County gets the $45,000 homestead deduction, plus an extra $54,250 off from the supplemental deduction, which reduced their taxable home value to $100,750.
At Wayne Township’s tax rate of 1.2662%, their tax bill works out to $1,276. That’s far below cap of 1% of their initial $200,000, or $2,000 maximum bill.
Residences therefore only generally cap out in municipalities where tax rates are higher and/or if the value of the home is very high so as not to be too far reduced by the supplemental deduction.
For example, take that same $200,000 house from the above example but move it inside Kendallville’s city limits in Wayne Township. Now taxed at the city’s 2.4592% rate, the annual tax bill would be $2,478.
But since the cap is at 1% of $200,000, that tax bill would be reduced to $2,000 and the additional $478 would be lost to the circuit breaker.
Based on local data from the DLGF, however, that just doesn’t happen all that often. In 2022, Kendallville’s total tax cap loss — including the 2% and 3% categories too — was just 2.6% of its total tax levy.
Even for homes that do cap, the slight reduction in the percentage isn’t going to be a huge savings for them.
Using that same $200,000 home example from earlier, the difference between a tax bill capped at 1% versus 0.95% is $100. People with homes assessed for less would see even less benefit.
Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, said rural homeowners probably won’t see benefits from that portion of the law, which is more likely to impact higher-tax urban areas.
“I don’t think it will have that much effect on Noble County,” Abbott said. “The chance of them hitting the caps, this reduction for two years will be less of an impact in Noble County, but statewide it will be a little higher.”
The other two measures, however, likely will have a more tangible impact.
The bonus to the supplemental deduction from 35% to 40% — for homes valued less than $600,000 — creates a savings for everyone.
Using the same example from above, that $200,000 would have a final taxable net value of $93,000 with the 40% deduction as opposed to $100,750 under the current system. That could save a rural homeowner about $100 per year off their tax bill.
In higher tax areas, the deduction might not have as big an impact because if their home already hits the tax cap, the extra deduction still may not be enough to bring it under the cap, so they wouldn’t get any extra benefit.
The last measure, the levy growth chill, would also help everyone because it would reduce the amount of tax local governments could draw.
Since tax rates are determined by taking the tax levy a dividing it by assessed value, if levies are smaller and values keep rising as they have been, tax rates end up getting smaller.
Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee where the bill originated, provided numbers showing how much tax levies could be reduced.
In 2024, total tax collections in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties would drop about 6-8% in 2024 and about another 6% in 2025.
In dollar amounts, that’s about $1 million less in 2024 and closer to $2 million less in 2025 and 2026 in the four-county area.
“Those are savings to taxpayers,” Smaltz said.
It’s too late for this year, but lawmakers are trying to cool off the rapid rise in property taxes brought on by rapidly rising values.
“(Governments) are going to get a bump we can’t change, so we slow it down in 2024, 2025, 2026,” Smaltz said. “This is about how do find ways on how to save taxpayers money.
“If we didn’t do anything, these levies based on the current formula would just grow to a point. We’re not trying to grow government this fast,” Smaltz said.
Although rapidly rising property assessments are the root cause of rising tax bills, Abbott said lawmakers have to approach the issue from the tax liability side because of protections in the Indiana Constitution that forbid tinkering with assessments.
“The big, big no-no is we don’t touch the AV. Let the AV do what it’s going to do,” Abbott said. “Let’s look at the levy and the tax liability and make the adjustments or credits or deductions there. Everyone agreed that’s the way we’ve got to do it.”
The bill is currently being considered in the Indiana Senate.
