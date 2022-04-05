ANGOLA — A representative from Republic Services was on hand at the Angola Common Council meeting Monday to answer questions about confusion about trash collection and bulk pickup.
Craig Lutz the Municipal Services Area Senior Manager at Republic Services waste disposal company attended Monday night’s City of Angola Common Council Meeting.
Lutz was asked to attend after Mayor Richard Hickman and Common Council District A Gary Crum brought up concerns regarding Angola’s bulk pickup and recycling schedules during a previous meeting.
Communication between Republic and residents seemed to be the greatest hurdle.
Lutz explained Republic Services’ major hurdle currently is finding qualified drivers for their trucks.
After explaining his biggest hurdle Hickman wanted Lutz to air the Common Council’s biggest complaints.
Hickman said the map and calendar still appears to be cumbersome for many Angola residents.
The streets of Angola were compared to a war zone by Council Member Dave Olson after last weeks high winds.
Common Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong wanted to know if there was an app Angola residents could use to ask questions.
Lutz explained there was not only an app but also complaints could be sent directly to the chat bot on their website or relayed to the Angola zip code specific customer service number at 747-4117.
The Republic Services app is available on both Apple and Android devices.
The website for Republic Services is republicservices.com.
Republic Service customers can also ask questions regarding trash, recycling and bulk pickup.
Furthermore, Angola residents can contact Republic Services quickly if their trash or recycling was missed.
Lutz explained that if the missed pickup is caught in time drivers could return as soon as that same day to correct the mistake.
Hickman did not want to only address the negatives about Republic Services to Lutz.
“I was just told a few weeks back at the gas pump that our city has the best garbage disposal in the state,” said Hickman.
Angola residents appear comfortable in their set ways. Since 2021’s change of the recycling map and bulk pickup schedule there appear to be more confusion.
“We want them to feel spoiled. They deserve to be spoiled,” said Hickman.
Angola City Clerk Treasurer Ryan Herbert noted Angola’s contract with Republic Services is a five year contract, which started in 2021.
“How many communities don’t recycle,” asked Olson.
Lutz could not give an exact number on the spot, but explained most college towns like Angola tend to keep recycling as it is very important to younger generations while small rural farm towns tend to opt out as the prices are too high compared to the use.
Altering the map or calendar to better fit the needs of Angola was mentioned by Lutz as an open idea. Herbert said he would discuss it further with the City of Angola’s Economic Development & Planning Director Jennifer Barclay to find the best fit for Angola.
Common Council District B Dave Olsen asked if Republic Services was being affected by the national driver shortage.
“There is a national labor shortage of CDL drivers,” said Lutz.
Lutz further explained the driver shortage is their number one problem.
Not one specific issue is to blame for the shortage of CDL qualified drivers, but the driver shortage is noted to be highest in long-haul trucking.
The active 2019 COVID pandemic has caused many drivers to retire prematurely from trucking after mask requirements, truck stops no longer being open 24-7 or fear of COVID related illness.
He explained Republic Services his combating the driver shortage by paying about the market wage. They are also working off a zero fatalities record to provide a safe work environment for their drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.