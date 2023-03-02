ANGOLA — Prairie Heights Middle School Theater will give three performances of Seussical Jr. musical today at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday, 7 p.m. to commemorate Read Across America Week.
The play written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is a compilation of various Dr. Seuss works. Tickets prices range from $8 to $10.
“This week is Read Across America week so it kind of fits with the elementary who is there celebrating,” said Director Chris Ellert, who also plays the role of Mr. Mayor.
Ellert said that the theater decided to do the Seussical theme this year because the school used it a few years back, and the organizers loved it. Besides it includes a wide range of ages, and most of the people are familiar with Dr. Seuss’ stories.
Ellert further explained that the play included all of the characters in Dr. Seuss books, bringing in 75 students from elementary up to high school with the middle schoolers playing the larger roles.
A little more than 300 tickets were sold so far due to the musical’s large cast, and the director hopes that even more people will enjoy the performances. The Prairie Heights Performing Arts Center has 635 seats. The pre-sale price for the ticket is $8, and it costs $10 at the door.
“We hope to have quite a big turnout,” said Ellert. “Friday night is our biggest presale so far.”
The students said that they loved the play because there was so much music in it, and also because a lot of them could relate to their characters.
Elizabeth Noll, 12, said she loved that there was so much singing and dancing in the play and so many little children involved in it.
Noll said she was playing the Cat in the Hat, which “gets to be completely insane.” She added that her friends thought that it described her well too despite that she is also smart and funny. Noll is an experienced actor as she has participated in theater performances since elementary school.
“I’ve been in the theater as much as I can,” she said.
Addisyn Ebert, 13, who plays Gertrude McFuzz, said she enjoyed rehearsing the show because it was a great learning opportunity and a great experience overall. She explained that her character was a bird that originally had only one feather and fell in love with the elephant, but he did not notice her.
Ebert said her character tried to make her tail grow, which she ended up doing, but eventually she realized that she was better off as she was originally, and so she returned her small tail. Ebert said she could relate to her character the moment when she realized that she should just be herself.
“A lot of people like me sometimes think it’s better to act like other people, even though it’s just better to be yourself,” said Ebert.
Obadiah Leland, 11, said he was playing an elephant that is trying to protect a box full of small people, but as others don’t see what’s inside the box, they assume his character is “a crazy lunatic.” Leland said that just like his character he liked to be in a leadership role.
“I like to be a leader,” said Leland.
Sydney Stearns, 13, said she appreciated how they have improved since they started to rehearse the show. Adriana Cruz, 13, said that she liked best that the show had so much music, and Claire Greathouse, 12, said she loved the show for its rhyming and energy.
“I love this show,” said Greathouse. “I mean, it’s Dr. Seuss, who doesn’t love Dr. Seuss?”
