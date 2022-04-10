There’s never a safe time for a driver to take their eyes off the road to look at their phone.
On Thursday, numerous police departments in northeastern Indiana took party in a special grant program emphasizing distracted driving enforcement.
A law which went into effect July 1, 2020 prohibits drivers from holding mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, in their hands while driving to reduce distracted driving and improve safety on Hoosier roadways, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Across the U.S., serious traffic crashes and fatalities have sharply increased in recent years due in large part to distracted driving, an INDOT news release said. In 15 states where such hands-free laws have been enacted, traffic fatalities had decreased by an average of 16%, according to the National Safety Council and Insurance Federation based on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.
Independent studies, meanwhile, reported that a driver’s crash risk was 2-6 times greater when drivers were manipulating a cellphone versus when they were not.
Talk to most police officers, and they can relay a story about a crash they investigated where one or both of the drivers had admitted to being on their cell phone.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Nathan Rodenbeck recalled one crash where a woman drove through a red light and her car ended up T-boned.
“She said, ‘I was on my phone,’” Rodenbeck said.
Distracted drivers aren’t too difficult to spot, Rodenbeck said. They seem to have trouble staying in their assigned lane of travel and their speeds can vary.
“It’s dangerous,” Rodenbeck said. “You get behind people and they’re all over the road.”
Rodenbeck was one of the area officers working an extra patrol on Thursday.
This was the second year for the Connect 2 Disconnect campaign, which is taking place during Distracted Driving Awareness Month and designed to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities. According to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving claimed the lives of 3,142 people, or more than 8% of all traffic fatalities, in the U.S. in 2020.
The extra enforcement is funded by NHTSA with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
The grants pay for officers to work extra shifts, specifically looking out for those people with phones in their hands.
On average, people that text and drive take their attention away from the road for five seconds at a time, according to INDOT. At 55 miles per hour, this is the equivalent of driving 403 feet — more than the length of a full football field — blindfolded.
But distracted driving isn’t just a highway problem, according to police.
A person driving in a town or city going only 20 mph would travel 146 feet in that five-second inattention span.
It’s not nearly as dramatic as saying a whole football field, but it’s the length of nine parked cars. On a highway, a person may be able to fool themselves into thinking they can look around and see that nothing is approaching their lane of travel from the right or left.
But passing nine parked cars on a city street?
That’s eight spaces between cars.
Eight opportunities for a child to run between them chasing a ball. Eight chances for a pet to run out. Or a tired mother to come out with her arms laden with groceries.
There are pets. There are pedestrians.
“The city has so many more objects to focus on,” Auburn Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger said.
Even a moment’s loss of attention could spell disaster.
City driving also is dangerous because by its nature, there are more vehicles.
“There’s more congestion,” Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said. “There’s more opportunities for collisions.”
Waters said many newer vehicles are being designed with thicker A-frame structures at the edge of the windshield. This can create widened blind spots at intersections.
A person looking down at their phone might draw a honk from the person behind them when they don’t move when the light turns green. That driver may suddenly pull into the intersection and not realize a car is turning in front of them.
The city and town driving issue becomes even greater when school is let out for the day. And in a few short months, there won’t be school at all for most children.
“Once school’s out, there’s a lot more foot traffic,” Waters said.
Officers said people should always focus their attention on their driving, not their electronic devices.
Heffelfinger said participating in such programs as the Connect 2 Disconnect campaign is important. Other initiatives target impaired drivers, those not wearing their seat belts and aggressive drivers.
“It’s a safety factor,” he said. “It keeps those problems in check.”
