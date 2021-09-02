ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2021 Annual Membership Meeting and Expo on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Potawatomi Inn.
The event is sponsored by ISU Croxton & Roe Insurance Services.
There will be a short business meeting as required by the Chamber's bylaws to review the Chamber's accomplishments and plans for the year.
The keynote speaker for the event is Anthony Juliano, Vice President/General Manager at Asher Agency, Fort Wayne, and the founder of Point Six Four Consulting and Training. Juliano will be presenting Employer Branding: Standing out in a competitive employment environment.
Visit the Chamber’s website at angolachamber.org or the Chamber’s Facebook page for more information and to register to attend the event. The deadline to register is Sept. 17.
The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is firmly committed to providing proactive leadership and value to the membership and the community through partnerships and advocacy; continually acknowledging and honoring those from the business community and organizations that work toward these goals.
The event begins with a business showcase for networking featured booths of Chamber members. The business meeting will be held at noon, followed by Juliano's talk.
Tickets for the event are $25 each for Chamber members and $35 for non-members. To be an event sponsor, it costs $1,000. To to a keynote speaker sponsor the cost is $750. A corporate table is $500. To have a booth in the business showcase it is $150.
