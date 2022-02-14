Several people arrested during the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Bradford E. Casto, 50, of the 3800 block of Long Lake Drive, Reading, Michigan, arrested on Lane 150A Jimmerson Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Demitri J. Davenport, 27, of the 5300 block of McClellan Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 110W at C.R. 200N, on a warrant alleging a felony fugitive warrant and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior withing the last 10 years and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jeronima Garcia Diaz, 41, of the 2200 block of Trobell Avenue, Chicago, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 153 mile marker, on a charge of felony dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
• Caleb L. Haines, 23, of the 300 block of South Airport Road, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on U.S. 20 at John McBride Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jacob E. Martin, 24, of the 800 block of South C.R. 355W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ashlee L. Mefford, 32, of the 300 block of Peacock Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Preseon C. Miller, 32, of the 7500 block of North C.R. 950E, Fremont, arrested in the 6900 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of a legend drug or precursor and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevin J. Murden, 42, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony motor vehicle theft.
• Matthew D. Shaffer, 35, of the 6600 block of East C.R. 200N, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery, invasion of privacy and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Jared M. Smith, 32, of the 00 block of 2nd Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Corey R. Spangler, 33, of the 600 block of South C.R. 600W, arrested in the 200 block of West Gilmore Street, on charges of felony child pornography and enhanced child pornography.
• Bryce J. Turner, 24, of the 4300 block of West C.R. 100S, arrested on Elizabeth Street near North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jarmar T. Willis, 39, of the 1000 block of Lane, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.