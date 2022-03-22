ANGOLA — The last weekend in March will be the grand opening of Mille Diane’s Quilt Cottage in Fremont.
Millie Diane Benroth is opening the store to supply crafters with anything they need to start building their own quilts.
Benroth has been crafting for more than 20 years and is ready to share that with the community.
This is Benroth’s first craft store and she plans to have patterns, fabrics, different kinds of cutters and much more.
“There will be rulers, patterns, pattern books, fabrics and there will be a special cutter that is used on a rotary cutter,” said Benroth.
Millie Diane’s Quilt Cottage will also be selling home decor from the P Graham Dunn brand out of Ohio.
The Quilt Cottage’s grand opening weekend will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The store is located at 102 N. Pleasant St., Fremont. There will be refreshments and door prizes for guests to check out while they shop.
