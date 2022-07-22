Trine University received the Allen County Plan Commission's approval of the primary development plan and rezoning for its new $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus.
"We appreciate the support of the Plan Commission and our partners at Parkview Health, as well as the many other government officials, business leaders and citizens who have spoken out in favor of this project," Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president, said in the announcement. "We look forward to breaking ground on this new crown jewel for Fort Wayne, Allen County and northeast Indiana. We will be excited to see the economic impact — both the immediate effect of $40 million in construction and the long-term growth in high-paying jobs as our students graduate — resulting from this investment, as well as the long-term support for the health and welfare of this region."
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates current annual median pay at more than $114,000 for physician assistants and more than $91,000 for physical therapists.
Trine University and Parkview Health announced plans in June for the new 120,000-square-foot academic facility housing programs in Trine's College of Health Professions. The building, on the property at 3517 Union Chapel Road, is projected to open in fall 2024.
Trine Fort Wayne said in the June announcement that once the building is fully operational, the school plans to employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students in Trine's College of Health Professions (CHP), which currently includes its physical therapy, physician assistant, speech-language pathology, nursing and surgical technology programs. The new space will allow CHP to add new programs including occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences.
The plans also called for state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories, as well as an innovative Simulated Patient Care Center (SimCenter) including mock surgery and Emergency Room suites and exam and patient rooms. The building also will contain resources for student support, including a library, bookstore, gathering area, academic support and counseling services.
Trine will move its physical therapy, physician assistant and surgical technology programs from their current location in Trine's Health Sciences Education Center on the Parkview Randallia complex, and the speech-language pathology program from its Fort Wayne Education Center on Dupont Road. Trine has outgrown the space where it has been since 2013.
The university cited the need for trained health care professionals as the U.S. population continues to age. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that currently 54 million people age 65 and older live in the United States, with older adults projected to outnumber children under age 18 by 2034.
The 10.6-acre parcel is on the north side of Union Chapel Road near Interstate 69.
The Parkview complex is south of the project area. Parkview's request to the plan commission included the rezoning of property from A1/Agriculture to C1/Professional Office and Personal Services.
The Trine building would have a single access off the Parkview Plaza Drive North roundabout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.