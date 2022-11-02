'Let Freedom Sing' is Saturday
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Democratic Party is hosting an "early vote jam" on Saturday at party headquarters at 109 W. Gale St., Angola.
The event, "Let Freedom Sing," will feature a variety of local musicians and anyone else who wants to step up to the open mic and perform.
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. People are being encouraged to stop by for snacks and to listen to the music before or after they vote early on Saturday.
Early voting is available Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Steuben County Courthouse, 55 S. Public Square, or St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola. (See related story on Page A1.)
