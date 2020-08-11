ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council set a $12 million cap on the Steuben County Courthouse addition and renovation project during a joint meeting with the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The current plan is to add on to the existing, historic Steuben County Courthouse, to the east, and make renovations to bring the current facility into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and take care of a host of other issues.
But during the meeting it was brought out by Councilman Ken Shelton, Council liaison to the courts, that the judges would prefer a new, stand-alone courthouse be built in the county’s parking lots at the corner of East Gale and South Martha streets.
“We believe that our proposed location is in the best interests of our court system and Steuben County as a whole,” said a joint statement released to The Herald Republican by Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat and Superior Court Judge William Fee.
Shelton went on to say he was disappointed in the Courthouse Study Committee for not being more involved in moving the project to a conclusion.
After much discussion, Commissioner Jim Crowl said, “Are we going to kick this can down the road again or are we going to do something?”
Shelton presented hand drawings from the courts for their preference for a facility that would be across Martha Street from the Steuben County Jail.
Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who said she had seen the drawings, said the building envisioned by Wheat and Fee would probably cost $30 million, but she didn’t give a basis for her estimate.
“There is no evidence that we know of that our proposed location would be any more costly than the proposed addition. On the other hand, there are substantial benefits, not the least of which is proximity to other offices: prosecution, probation and community correction. The opportunity for future growth would exist as well,” the statement from the judges said.
One architecture and engineering firm, RQAW, Fishers, has put together a stand alone facility in Jackson County that is costing under $12 million and is 35,000 square feet. The county’s addition would be 33,822 square feet, based on estimates provided by MartinRiley Architects Engineers, Fort Wayne.
Crowl was adamant that the project be an addition to the current facility.
Shelton said the judges were “emphatic” that a stand-alone facility away from the current Courthouse was the answer.
County Attorney Don Stuckey said any new facility built by government should not be planned by the entity that will ultimately use it.
“It’s not the end user who designs the project,” Stuckey said.
He also joked that, because of their ages, the county’s judges were not going to be around much longer.
“Most judges are my age (71). They aren’t going to be around long,” he said.
The judges seem to want to go back to the drawing table on the project.
“We remain ready and able to discuss these and other ideas regarding this project. We would like to believe, given some combined 60 plus years of judicial experience running all types of court operations, that our ideas should be given some weight and careful consideration,” the statement said.
Councilman Dan Caruso said there were many needs to be met, including making the facility ADA compliant, coming in with a budget the county could manage and the like.
“The judges don’t have to be totally satisfied,” Caruso said.
One item that has been discussed with the addition and a stand-alone facility would be creating a fourth courtroom for future growth.
Part of the plan put forward by the judges would include restoration of the Circuit and Superior courtrooms into one as it existed prior to a 1981 remodeling. What is now the Superior Court space on the second floor used to be the bottom of one large Circuit Courtroom space, that reached to the top of what is now the Circuit Court space. This large space was divided into two floors to add another courtroom.
“A critical piece of this moving forward is continued use of the historic courthouse for first floor offices and the restoration of a single courtroom/public meeting space within the second and third floor areas,” said the statement from Wheat and Fee. “We have learned through the COVID-19 experience that an extraordinarily large room is necessary for jury selection.”
There was some question over whether the current addition plan would be adequate to serve the future.
“If we invest $12 million now are we going to have to invest more five years down the road,” asked Councilman Rick Shipe.
Crowl said the project would probably suffice for the next 25 years.
“I think $12 million, we’re not going to get Walmart, we’re not going to get Von Maur. We’re going to get something in between,” Liechty said.
