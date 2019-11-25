INDIANAPOLIS — Rep. Denny Zent can’t wait to tell his colleague and fellow anti-smoking warrior in the Legislature, Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary, that their work to raise the smoking age in Indiana is gaining steam.
The Angola Republican worked nearly five years with Brown, who retired from the Legislature in 2018, on a variety of smoking issues.
As soon as a measure to raise the legal smoking age starts to gain traction next year, Zent said he’ll be on the phone to share the news with Brown, who was instrumental in enacting a statewide smoking ban.
“I would certainly like to get that going. I’d like to reach out to him and say, ‘we got it going, Charlie,’” Zent said.
With the start of the 2020 session in the General Assembly, Indiana lawmakers are voicing support for raising the state’s legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products, the Associated Press reported this weekend.
Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma said on Nov. 18 that he supports raising the age from 18 to 21, along with the majority of the House Republican caucus.
Bosma and others who previously blocked the move, including efforts by Zent, said that people could serve in the military, vote and buy a gun at the age of 18. He also noted an increase in youth vaping and related deaths and illnesses.
“It seems to me to be the right thing to do,” Bosma told the Associated Press, “and the right time to do it.”
Zent said he’s heard the military argument for a long time, but he pointed out that the military is making moves to prevent personnel from starting to smoke after they enlist. The military has also stopped offering cigarettes and other nicotine products at steep discounts at the post exchange, perhaps better known as the PX.
Zent, who served in Korea during the Vietnam era, said even while serving in a hot spot, he never smoked a thing while in the Army and Air Force.
Bosma said he changed his mind because the armed services and veterans’ groups support the age change. He also mentioned that it might also be time for the state to consider banning or limiting flavored e-liquids, which is often is viewed as one of the biggest attractions for teen vaping. But no concrete plan is in place.
Lawmakers are also pushing to raise taxes on tobacco products in an effort to curb use.
Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray supports the measures but said moves on tax increases likely won’t happen this session. The state’s two-year budget plan was finalized earlier this year.
“That opens up the budget,” Bray said. “It’s not a good time.”
Zent agreed on the budget issue, but said every time the cigarette tax is raised by 50 cents it is more likely that young people will take up smoking.
“I’m very supportive of it,” said Zent, a retired dentist who saw the effects of smoking up close with patients who smoked. “If we can keep them from starting, that’s an accomplishment.”
However, lawmakers are planning to make some limited appropriations to fulfill an unrelated request from Gov. Eric Holcomb to fund previously approved projects.
Sen. Democratic Leader Tim Lanane said that initiative could equate to opening the budget and allow lawmakers to consider the taxes this year.
“We need to come up with a tax that makes sense,” he said, “a tax which would be discouraging to youth participation in vaping.”
Rep. Terri Austin, a Democrat, also said Indiana could take action on so-called open systems that allow consumers to fill the vaping cartridge, often using marijuana. She said this is where many of the health problems stem from.
The state currently allows both open and closed systems to be sold and manufactured.
Whether people vape or smoke, Zent said, it is they who end up costing the state in more Medicaid expenses.
“The smokers are the ones getting sick and we’re paying the price,” Zent said. Citing a state statistic, Zent said, for every pack of cigarettes sold, it costs the state an additional $18 in Medicaid spending.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
