LAKE JAMES — Finding help has been the bane of many businesses in the area, and it has led to a popular lake-area eatery totally changing its concept so it can make sure its employees and customers are happy.
Mad Anthony’s Lakeview Ale House on C.R. 300W in the busy Four Corners area of Lake James has decided to adopt its format from its Shiggs In Pits BBQ restaurants in Fort Wayne at the lake.
“We are planning on transitioning our main dining room in to a 21+ bar area with direct service at the bar,” said Josh Volz, director of marketing and design at Mad Anthony Brewing and Shigs In Pits.
There will be many other changes, but chief among them will be the operating of a smoking operation at Lake James so food will be freshly smoked on a daily basis.
“We’re actually smoking and cooking overnight so we can serve food fresh the next day,” said owner Blaine Stuckey.
For those familiar with Mad Anthony at the lake, there will be some physical changes going on inside.
“We are moving the main restaurant portion of into the previous Reception Hall area. This area will run like our Shigs In Pit restaurants with kiosks for ordering and food runners that will bring your food directly to your table after you order,” Volz said.
Also, there will be a new tip-sharing policy put in place for employees so there’s more incentive to work together to better serve the customer, Stuckey said.
“We have instituted tip sharing at many of our restaurants and have seen a major benefit to both our employees and to the guest. This has provided an environment that encourages team work and a greater focus on guest experience,” Volz said.
Stuckey believes what they are doing is different than many other restaurants.
“That creats a great culture that benefits the server,” Stuckey said, “and it’s great for the customer. That’s what it’s all about.”
The three Fort Wayne restaurants have had this system put through the trial.
“We tested it and have seen the success,” Stuckey said.
Using shared tips, Stuckey said servers have the ability to earn greater wages.
Meanwhile, at the lake, with the changes in the layout of the restaurant it will free up more outdoor dining space.
Hours of operation and the days that the restaurant is open have not been finalized, Stuckey said. But that will be coming soon.
People who are interested in positions at Mad Anthony can apply online at either madbrew.com or at shigsinpit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.